BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services Q4 loss per share c$0.20

March 9 (Reuters) - Savanna Energy Services Corp

* Savanna Energy Services Corp. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share c$0.20

* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue c$104.2 million versus i/b/e/s view c$98.5 million

* Pricing in q1 2017 does remain relatively low after decreasing significantly throughout 2015 and 2016.

* Savanna energy services- to date in q1 2017, utilization is tracking in-line with expectations, which in north america is significantly higher than in q1 2016

* Expects pricing levels to begin to improve into second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: