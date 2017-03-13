FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Savanna explains why proposed acquisition by Western Energy is superior to hostile offer from Total Energy
March 13, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Savanna explains why proposed acquisition by Western Energy is superior to hostile offer from Total Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Savanna Energy Services Corp

* Savanna explains why proposed acquisition by Western Energy is superior to hostile offer from Total Energy

* Savanna Energy Services Corp - Savanna refuted a number of unsubstantiated and erroneous claims by total in a news release dated March 9, 2017

* Savanna Energy Services - Savanna reiterated unanimous recommendations of board that Savanna shareholders should vote in favour of Western offer and reject Total offer

* Savanna Energy Services Corp - Western offer is financially, strategically and operationally superior Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

