5 months ago
BRIEF-Savanna reports increase to purchase price for acquisition of Western Energy Services
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Savanna reports increase to purchase price for acquisition of Western Energy Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Savanna Energy Services Corp:

* Savanna announces increase to purchase price for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and reiterates rejection of the Total offer



* Savanna Energy Services Corp- amending agreement also provides for an increase in reciprocal non-completion fee by $5 million to $20 million

* Pursuant to revised Western offer, new consideration reflects a price of $2.30 per Savanna share

* Savanna Energy Services Corp - Western Energy Services increased consideration payable pursuant to its previously announced acquisition of common shares of savann

* Savanna Energy Services - revised Western offer, which includes a firm $0.21 in cash per Savanna share, is "superior" to Total's hostile offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

