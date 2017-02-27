BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital files for mixed shelf of up to $400 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lADCkt) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Savant Explorations Ltd:
* Concerned shareholders of Savant Explorations Ltd. (TSX venture: SVT) announce requisition to change the board of directors and management
* Patrick McGrath- seeking removal of all of current members of board of savant explorations
* Patrick McGrath - owns 16.9 percent stake in Savant Explorations Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and 11 other Democrats said on Tuesday it was "critical" that the Trump administration leave in place new vehicle fuel efficiency rules, saying the higher standards were achievable.
* Beginning a test of new advanced measurement tools focused on reach and attribution