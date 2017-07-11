UPDATE 1-Siemens says Crimea turbines claims only against TPE
* TPE bought Siemens turbines, saying it would install in Russia (Releads on Siemens clarification that it is not suing its own joint venture)
July 11 Savara Inc:
* Savara Inc reports positive interim results from an ongoing 50-patient open-label phase 2 study of aironite in patients with pulmonary hypertension
* Says in 41 patients enrolled to date in study, administration of aironite significantly improved multiple hemodynamic measures
* Savara Inc - most pronounced improvements seen in patients with pulmonary hypertension due to heart failure with preserved ejection fraction
* Savara Inc - Aironite significantly lowered pulmonary artery pressures and significantly increased pulmonary arterial compliance
* Savara Inc - Aironite was generally well-tolerated and no significant safety concerns were identified, supporting primary safety outcome of study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 11 Britain may have left it too late to convince major banks that it can strike a deal to soften the impact of Brexit before they start shifting jobs from London.