3 months ago
BRIEF-Savara says will modify statistical analyses of its ongoing Impala study
May 10, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Savara says will modify statistical analyses of its ongoing Impala study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Savara Inc

* Savara - got guidance from u.s. Fda on clinical program requirements for a new drug application submission in u.s. For molgradex

* Savara inc- based on fda's guidance, savara will modify endpoint hierarchy and statistical analyses of its ongoing impala study

* Savara inc- total number of patients to be enrolled will be increased from 51 to 90 to support modified design of study

* Savara inc- patient enrollment is expected to be completed by q1 of 2018, and top line data is expected to be available by q4 of 2018 for study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

