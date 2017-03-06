BRIEF-Savaria Q4 earnings per share-diluted $0.10

March 6 (Reuters) - Savaria Corp:

* Q4 revenue c$31 million versus I/B/E/S view c$32.2 million

* Qtrly earnings per share -diluted $0.10

* Savaria Corp qtrly revenue $31 million versus $26.6 million

* Savaria Corp sees adjusted EBITDA in a range of $25.5-$26.5 million for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2017

* Savaria Corp - forecasts revenue of about $143 million for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.10, revenue view c$32.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view c$146.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S