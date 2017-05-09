FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Savills says trading to date ahead of year ago
May 9, 2017 / 9:37 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Savills says trading to date ahead of year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Savills Plc:

* During year to date Savills has traded in line with our expectations and ahead of corresponding period in 2016

* In UK commercial markets, Savills has maintained a significant share of Prime Central London investment and leasing markets

* In the UK commercial markets, uncertainty continues to affect transactional volumes

* Outside London, transactional volumes and professional and development services have grown over comparable period in 2016

* As expected, volumes in UK prime residential market have been lower in year to date

* Period leading up to UK general election is expected to have a short term adverse impact on residential transaction activity over next few weeks

* Against backdrop which demonstrates greater levels of uncertainty than few months ago, continues to see performance in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

