4 months ago
BRIEF-SBA Communications Corp Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.69
May 1, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-SBA Communications Corp Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - SBA Communications Corp:

* SBA Communications Corporation reports 1st quarter 2017 results; updates full year 2017 outlook

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.69

* Q1 revenue $423.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $418.5 million

* SBA Communications Corp says "on track to achieve our long term goal of $10 or more of AFFO per share in 2020"

* Sees 2017 total revenues $ 1,685.0 million to $ 1,725.0 million

* Sees 2017 AFFO per share $ 6.65 - $ 6.99

* Sees 2017 discretionary cash capital expenditures $ 310.0 million to $ 330.0 million

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $418.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $6.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

