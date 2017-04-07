FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SBA Communications says Sindirect subsidiary entered into purchase agreement - SEC filing
April 7, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-SBA Communications says Sindirect subsidiary entered into purchase agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Sba Communications Corp

* SBA Communications Corp - on April 4, indirect subsidiary entered into a purchase agreement - SEC filing

* SBA Communications - SBA Tower Trust agreed to sell $760 million principal amount of secured tower revenue securities, Series 2017-1C to initial purchasers

* SBA Communications Corp - expects closing of 2017-1C tower securities to occur on or about April 17, 2017

* SBA Communications - upon issuance, securities to have anticipated repayment date of April 11, 2022; maturity date of April 9, 2047; interest rate of 3.168 pct/annum

* SBA Communications - to use proceeds to repay $611.6 million aggregate principal amount of secured tower revenue securities securities, series 2012-1C, among others Source text: (bit.ly/2o6TOYF) Further company coverage:

