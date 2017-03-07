FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sberbank Jan.-Feb. net profit to RAS up at RUB 104.62 billion
March 7, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sberbank Jan.-Feb. net profit to RAS up at RUB 104.62 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Sberbank:

* February net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 46.7 billion roubles ($801.76 million) versus 31.5 billion roubles in Feb. 2016

* Jan.-Feb. net interest income to RAS of 182.2 billion roubles, up 7.5pct versus year ago

* Jan.-Feb. net profit to RAS of 104.62 billion roubles versus 59.77 billion roubles year ago

* Jan.-Feb. total provision charge to RAS of 25.09 billion roubles versus 84.8 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2lz1W6j

Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.2465 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

