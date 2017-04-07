BRIEF-Sberbank Q1 net profit to RAS up 54% to RUB 155 bln

April 7 (Reuters) - Sberbank

* Q1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 155 billion roubles ($2.72 billion) versus 100.44 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 net interest income to RAS of 281.12 billion roubles versus 270.19 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 total provision charge under RAS of 48.8 billion roubles versus 109.6 billion roubles year ago

* Says securities trading posted a solid gain of 9.7 billion roubles in March, largely due to a one-off sale of MasterCard shares Source text - bit.ly/2nKjbOe

Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.8950 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)