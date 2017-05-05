May 5 State Bank Of India
* Comment by Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, SBI on
government's ordinance to resolve NPAs
* State Bank of India chair says empowering RBI with an
explicit mandate should reorient various stakeholders for
effective NPA resolution
Source text - (Amendments to the Banking Regulations Act, coming
on the heels of the enactment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy
Code and amendments to the SARFAESI and Debt Recovery Tribunal
Acts indicate the Government's firm commitment to find a
satisfactory solution to the NPA resolution problem. Empowering
the RBI with an explicit mandate should reorient various
stakeholders for effective NPA resolution. The country and its
banking system needs to move quickly and decisively to take
benefits of these enabling provisions)
