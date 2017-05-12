FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-SBM Holdings says Q1 pretax profit down to 695.8 mln rupees
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2017 / 2:32 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-SBM Holdings says Q1 pretax profit down to 695.8 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Sbm Bank (Mauritius) Ltd:

* Q1 group profit after tax stood at 581 million rupees versus 715 million rupees year ago

* Q1 net interest margin decreased to 2.82% from 3.36% for the quarter ended 31 march 2016

* group’s total assets grew by 12.71% to reach 165.58 billion rupees as at 31 march 2017

* Credit growth has shown signs of a pickup in the first quarter

* Margins would remain under pressure amidst strong competition and persisting high liquidity

* Q1 pretax profit at 695.81 million rupees versus 901.63 million rupees year ago Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2q9zjgX Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.