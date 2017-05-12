BRIEF-SBM Holdings says Q1 pretax profit down to 695.8 mln rupees

May 12 (Reuters) - Sbm Bank (Mauritius) Ltd:

* Q1 group profit after tax stood at 581 million rupees versus 715 million rupees year ago

* Q1 net interest margin decreased to 2.82% from 3.36% for the quarter ended 31 march 2016

* group’s total assets grew by 12.71% to reach 165.58 billion rupees as at 31 march 2017

* Credit growth has shown signs of a pickup in the first quarter

* Margins would remain under pressure amidst strong competition and persisting high liquidity

* Q1 pretax profit at 695.81 million rupees versus 901.63 million rupees year ago Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2q9zjgX Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)