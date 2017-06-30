BRIEF-H.I.G. Whitehorse completes investment of EUR 85 mln in notes issued by Savio Group
* Completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of EUR 85 million in notes issued by Savio Group Source text for Eikon:
June 30 SC Fundamental Value Fund LP:
* SC Fundamental Value Fund Lp reports 5.01 percent stake in Aviragen Therapeutics Inc as of June 21 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2tsaxus) Further company coverage:
June 30 Wells Fargo Asset Management named Jonathan Hobbs as head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kevin Kneafsey as a senior investment strategist with the multi-asset client solutions group.