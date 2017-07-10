BRIEF-Chuying Agro-Pastoral posts H1, June hog sales
* Says hog sales totalling 318 million yuan ($46.74 million) in June, 1.8 billion yuan in H1
July 10 Svenska Cellulosa (SCA) AB
* Allocation of acquisition cost for shares in connection with SCA's distribution of the shares in Essity
* Says the Swedish Tax Agency has decided that of the acquisition cost for shares of series A in SCA AB, 21 percent should be attributed to these shares and 79 percent to the received shares of series A in Essity
* Says of the acquisition cost for shares of series B in SCA AB, 20 percent should be attributed to these shares and 80 percent to the received shares of series B in Essity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
