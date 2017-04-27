FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-SCA forest products business Q1 operating profit just below forecast
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 27, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-SCA forest products business Q1 operating profit just below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - SCA

* Q1 Forest Products Business net sales increased 5 pct and amounted to SEK 3,969 mln

* Says Q1 total operations (forest products and hygiene business) net sales increased by 4 pct to SEK 29,104 mln

* Q1 Forest Products Business EBITDA decreased 2 pct to SEK 797 mln (813)

* Sca says Q1 total operations (forest products and hygiene business) profit for period totaled SEK 2,019 mln

* Q1 Forest Products Business operating profit decreased 7 pct to SEK 498 mln

* Reuters poll: SCA Forest Products Business Q1 EBIT seen at SEK 566 million, sales at SEK 4.06 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.