April 3 (Reuters) - Svenska Cellulosa SCA says:

* Acquisition of BSN medical has been closed.

* The purchase price for the shares amounts to EUR 1,400 million and takeover of net debt to approximately EUR 1,340 million.

* SCA consolidates BSN medical as of April 3, 2017.