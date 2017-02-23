FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SCA says to invest $105 mln in Mexico tissue plant
February 23, 2017 / 4:05 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-SCA says to invest $105 mln in Mexico tissue plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Svenska Cellulosa Sca Ab

* Sca invests to further strengthen tissue operations in Mexico and baby diaper operations in Europe

* Says has decided to invest about $105m in one of company's facilities in country

* Says to strengthen its baby diaper product offering in Europe, has also decided to invest about 40 mln euros in facilities in Europe

* Says investment in Mexico will support SCA's high-quality tissue offering under Regio brand Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

