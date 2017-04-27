FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-SCA sets hygiene business target at above 3 pct annual core growth
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 27, 2017 / 5:50 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-SCA sets hygiene business target at above 3 pct annual core growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Svenska Cellulosa Sca Ab

* Changed financial targets for the hygiene business

* The financial targets for the hygiene business have been updated in conjunction with the split of the SCA Group into two listed companies; the forest products company SCA and the hygiene and health company Essity

* The current targets for Personal Care and Tissue have been replaced with targets for the Group

* Sca ab says new targets for group are now annual organic growth of above 3% and adjusted return on capital employed of above 15%

* The target levels have been determined on the basis of the weighted average of the previous targets, taking into account the assessed impact of the BSN medical acquisition. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.