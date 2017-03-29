BRIEF-Scana Corp provides update on impact of chapter 11 filing of Westinghouse Electric on new nuclear project

March 29 (Reuters) - Scana Corp

* Provided update on impact of chapter 11 filing of Westinghouse Electric Company on new nuclear project at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station

* Says agreement will be filed today with court as part of WEC's bankruptcy filings

* Agreement allows for a transition and evaluation period during which Scana, Santee Cooper will assess information provided by Westinghouse

* Co, Santee Cooper have been working with wec in anticipation of bankruptcy filing for work on project to continue toward completion of units

* Says will host call on March 29, during which management will provide update on impact of WEC's bankruptcy on new nuclear project

* Scana, Santee Cooper will assess the information provided by Westinghouse and determine "most prudent path forward for" the new nuclear project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: