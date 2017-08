May 10 (Reuters) - SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB:

* Q1 NET SALES INCREASED BY 19.3% TO 3,095 MSEK (2,594) DUE TO HIGHER REVPAR, MORE ROOMS IN OPERATION AND POSITIVE CURRENCY EFFECTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED. EBITDA SEK 154 MILLION (REUTERS POLL SEK 130 MILLION)

* Q1 NET LOSS SEK 34 MILLION (REUTERS POLL LOSS SEK 30.9 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)