Aug 1 (Reuters) - SCANDINAVIAN REAL HEART AB:

* Prepares a New Share Issue of About Sek 23.7 Million

* PRELIMINARY TERMS, HOLDING FOUR EXISTING SHARES ENTIITLES TO SUBSCRIBE TO NEW SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF SEK 8.5 PER SHARE

* THE SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD IS PLANNED FOR SEPT.