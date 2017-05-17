BRIEF-Scandinavian Tobacco Group revises guidance for 2017

May 17 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

* Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - revises guidance for 2017

* Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - expect slightly negative net sales growth and negative growth in adjusted EBITDA of 4-8% for full year

* Says reported net sales were DKK 1,379 million (DKK 1,499 million) - organic growth was negative at 9.5% in quarter

* Says net profit was DKK 75 million (DKK 138 million) in quarter

* Says net sales growth and EBITDA impacted by it implementation in cigars international in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: