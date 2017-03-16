FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Scandinavian Tobacco Q4 EBITDA up at DKK 318 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S:

* Q4 net sales 1.81 billion Danish crowns ($261.38 million) versus 1.77 billion crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 318 million crowns versus 308 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 5.5 crowns per share for 2016

* For 2017, expects flat organic net sales and an organic growth of 1-3 pct in EBITDA

* During Q1, expects organic growth in net sales and EBITDA to be negative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9249 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

