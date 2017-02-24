BRIEF-Gold Town Games Q4 operating loss before depreciation widens to SEK 1.4 mln
* Q4 operating loss before depreciation 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($155,000) versus loss 0.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Feb 24 Scanfil Oyj:
* Q4 turnover 122.3 million euros ($129.32 million) versus 142.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 2.8 million euros versus 3.9 million euros year ago
* Sees 2017 turnover at 480 million - 520 million euros, operating profit at 26 million - 31 million euros
* Proposes dividend of 0.09 euro per share to be paid for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9457 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 operating loss before depreciation 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($155,000) versus loss 0.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
* Q4 total operating revenue $3.1 million versus $6.4 million year ago
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 6,500 percent to 7,300 percent, or to be 35.6 million yuan to 40 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (0.5 million yuan)