5 months ago
BRIEF-SCBSM H1 net income up at 5.7 million euros
March 30, 2017 / 4:46 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-SCBSM H1 net income up at 5.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Soc Centrale Bois Scieries Manche SA:

* H1 rental revenue 8.9 million euros ($9.54 million) versus 9.3 million euros year ago

* H1 operating income 9.1 million euros versus 9.9 million euros year ago

* H1 net income 5.7 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago

* Confirms its double objective of a further increase in NAV and a decrease in the LTV debt ratio for the current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

