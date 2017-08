May 11 (Reuters) - SOC CENTRALE BOIS SCIERIES MANCHE SA :

* SUCCESSFUL ISSUANCE OF ORNANE CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023, FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 20.7 MILLION, AND FIXING OF THE FINAL TERMS

* BONDS WILL BE REIMBURSED AT 105% OF NOMINAL VALUE ON MAY 15, 2023

* BONDS WILL BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL NOMINAL RATE OF 2.5%, PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY