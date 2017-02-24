Thai Jan factory output up 1.3 pct, below forecast

* Jan factory output +1.3 pct y/y vs +3.50 pct in Reuters poll * Stronger output of electronics, steel and autos * Jan capacity utilisation 60.46 pct vs Dec's 63.26 pct BANGKOK, Feb 28 Thailand's industrial output rose for a third straight month in January, boosted by steel and electronics, but the increase fell short of expectations, suggesting the economic recovery remains fragile. The Industry Ministry said on Tuesday its manufacturing production index (MPI) i