May 5 (Reuters) - Scentre Group

* Group maintains its guidance for full year growth in funds from operations (FFO) of approximately 4.25%

* Group's comparable specialty sales up 2.4% for 12 months to 31 march 2017 averaging $11,230 per square metre

* FY distribution guidance of 21.73 cents per security is also maintained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: