March 17 (Reuters) - Scentre Group

* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes

* Priced US$500 million (a$650 million) ten year fixed rate senior guaranteed notes with a coupon of 3.75%

* Proceeds of issue will be used to repay borrowing under group's revolving bank facilities