BRIEF-Scentre Group says FY net profit after tax rises 10 pct

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Scentre Group

* fy net profit after tax $ 2,990.5 million versus $2,707.8 million a year ago

* fy revenue $2,520.7 million versus $2,867.8 million

* fy ffo attributable 23.30 cents per share

* dividend/distributions for year ended 31 december 2016 21.30 cents per share

* group forecasts ffo growth for 12 months ending 31 december 2017 of approximately 4.25%

* the distribution is forecast to be 21.73 cents per security, an increase of 2% for fy17