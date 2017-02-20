FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Scentre Group says FY net profit after tax rises 10 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Solar eclipse tests power grid in renewable era
Energy & Environment
Solar eclipse tests power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Scentre Group says FY net profit after tax rises 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Scentre Group

* fy net profit after tax $ 2,990.5 million versus $2,707.8 million a year ago

* fy revenue $2,520.7 million versus $2,867.8 million

* fy ffo attributable 23.30 cents per share

* dividend/distributions for year ended 31 december 2016 21.30 cents per share

* group forecasts ffo growth for 12 months ending 31 december 2017 of approximately 4.25%

* the distribution is forecast to be 21.73 cents per security, an increase of 2% for fy17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.