BRIEF-Cathay General Bancorp files for potential stock shelf
* Cathay General Bancorp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sfdf23) Further company coverage:
June 26 Schaeffler Ag
* Schaeffler AG reduces its earnings guidance for 2017
* Reduced guidance for EBIT margin before special items from hitherto 12-13 percent to 11-12 percent for business year 2017
* Guidance for free cash flow has been reduced from approximately 600 million euros to approximately 500 million euros for 2017
* Schaeffler AG says Schaeffler Group confirms its revenue guidance for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cathay General Bancorp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sfdf23) Further company coverage:
* Vornado Realty Trust says board of trustees has set a record date of July 7 for previously announced spin-off of JBG Smith Properties - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tdQ2Sa) Further company coverage: