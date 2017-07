July 20 (Reuters) - SCHAEFFLER AG

* FINANCIAL AMBITIONS 2020 CONFIRMED; AVERAGE SALES GROWTH OF 4-6 PERCENT P.A. AND EBIT MARGIN OF 12-13 PERCENT BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS IN 2020 TARGETED

* CHINA REMAINS KEY GROWTH DRIVER; DOUBLING OF SALES PLANNED OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)