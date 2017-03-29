FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Schenker-Winkler Holding proposes a 23% div increase to SIKA AGM
#Switzerland Market Report
March 29, 2017 / 5:53 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Schenker-Winkler Holding proposes a 23% div increase to SIKA AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Schenker-Winkler Holding AG:

* Sika AGM: SWH proposes a 23% dividend increase to the SIKA AGM

* Schenker-Winkler Holding (SWH) will propose to SIKA annual general meeting (AGM) of 11 April 2017 a dividend in amount of 96 Swiss francs ($96.74)per bearer share for financial year 2016

* SWH will reject proposal of sika board of directors for a dividend of 102 francs per bearer share

* Proposal of SWH corresponds to a dividend increase of 23% against previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9923 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

