3 months ago
BRIEF-Schibsted considers bond issue, mandates Danske Bank, DNB and SEB
May 31, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Schibsted considers bond issue, mandates Danske Bank, DNB and SEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Schibsted ASA:

* Schibsted asa has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a fixed income investor presentation in Oslo and a global investor call on 6 June 2017

* Senior unsecured bond issues with maturities of up to 7 years may follow subject to market conditions

* Use of proceeds will be for general corporate purposes and partly refinance the fully financed acquisition of the shares in OLX Brazil and Yapo.cl as announced on 11 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

