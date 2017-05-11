FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
#IT Services & Consulting
May 11, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Schibsted Asa

* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal

* Will finance amount with debt, and has available funding

* strengthens its position in the rapidly growing Brazilian online classifieds site OLX.com.br by increasing the ownership from 25 to 50 percent

* Additionally, Schibsted increases its ownership from 50 to 100 percent in the market leader in Chile, Yapo.cl, and creates a strong online classifieds cluster in Latin America with leading positions in 5 countries in the region

* OLX Brazil is the by far biggest online classifieds site in Brazil, with 6.3 million daily active users. This represents a daily reach of 5 percent in Brazil Source text: bit.ly/2ppoTux Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

