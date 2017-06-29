UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto shareholders okay $2.69 bln coal assets sale to China-backed Yancoal
* 97 pct of Rio shareholders back coal assets sale to Yancoal
June 29 SCHINDLER HOLDING AG:
* IS TO FULLY ACQUIRE GERMAN DRALLE AUFZÜGE GMBH & CO KG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 29 The European Commission has approved expanding the use of Zykadia (ceritinib) to include the first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumours are anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive, Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Thursday.