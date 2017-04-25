FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Schindler Holding Q1 net profit reached CHF 179 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 25, 2017 / 4:32 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Schindler Holding Q1 net profit reached CHF 179 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG:

* Q1 orders up 5.7 percent to 2,607 million Swiss francs ($2.62 billion) (+5.9 percent in local currencies), revenue up 3.9 percent to 2,260 million francs (+3.8 percent in local currencies), EBIT up 10.6 percent to 260 million francs (+9.4 percent in local currencies)

* Q1 net profit reached 179 milllion francs (first quarter of 2016: 182 million francs)

* Continues to expect an increase in revenue of between 3% and 5% in local currencies for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9960 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.