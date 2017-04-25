BRIEF-Schindler Holding Q1 net profit reached CHF 179 mln

April 25 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG:

* Q1 orders up 5.7 percent to 2,607 million Swiss francs ($2.62 billion) (+5.9 percent in local currencies), revenue up 3.9 percent to 2,260 million francs (+3.8 percent in local currencies), EBIT up 10.6 percent to 260 million francs (+9.4 percent in local currencies)

* Q1 net profit reached 179 milllion francs (first quarter of 2016: 182 million francs)

* Continues to expect an increase in revenue of between 3% and 5% in local currencies for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9960 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)