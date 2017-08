Feb 23 (Reuters) - Schloss Wachenheim AG:

* H1 group net profit increased 21.7 percent to 13.0 million euros ($13.73 million)

* In the first half of the financial year 2016/17 (01.07.2016 to 30.06.2017) operating result (EBIT) up by 16.9 percent to 17.9 million euros Source text - bit.ly/2kOSpHT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)