FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Schlumberger posts qtrly GAAP EPS of $0.20
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Schlumberger posts qtrly GAAP EPS of $0.20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Nv:

* Qtrly GAAP EPS, including Cameron integration charges of $0.05 per share, was $0.20

* Qtrly revenue of $6.9 billion decreased 3 pct sequentially

* Q1 pretax operating margin of 11 percent versus 13.8 percent last year

* Qtrly EPS, excluding Cameron integration charges, was $0.25

* Capex (excluding multiclient and SPM investments) is expected to be $2.2 billion for 2017

* In the first quarter, the North America land market continued to strengthen in terms of both activity and pricing

* In north america, revenue grew sequentially as unconventional land activity accelerated in quarter, partially offset by decline in offshore activity

* Underinvestment in new supply increasing likelihood of medium-term supply deficit as reservoirs are produced but reserves not replaced in sufficient volume

* In international markets, Q1 revenue impacted by greater than expected seasonal decline in activity & sales, particularly in China, Russia land

* In international markets, qtrly revenue declined 7 pct sequentially, driven by a greater than expected seasonal decline in activity and sales

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $6.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On April 20, board of directors approved qtrly cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on July 14, 2017

* Saw lower sequential activity in key parts of the middle east in Q1

* On April 12, co, YPF announced signing of preliminary agreement for JV in shale oil pilot project in Bandurria Sur block in Vaca Muerta

* Agreement with YPF involves $390 million phased investment by co, including significant contribution in-kind of services at market pricing

* Schlumberger says industry cash flow and productivity remain under pressure and limit industry’s ability to increase present levels of E&P investment

* Co will acquire 49 pct interest in JV, and the remaining 51 pct, along with the operatorship of the block, will be held by YPF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.