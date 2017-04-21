FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schlumberger says "activity has now reached bottom in all regions"
April 21, 2017 / 2:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Schlumberger says "activity has now reached bottom in all regions"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Nv

* Schlumberger says "activity has now reached bottom in all regions" - conf call

* Schlumberger says early signs of light offshore work coming in the next couple of quarters

* Schlumberger says increase in offshore activity or shallow water activity is probably going to be a second half of the year event, leading into 2018

* Schlumberger sees Q2 EPS growth of around 15% to 20% from Q1

* Schlumberger expects "solid top line growth" in North America in Q2

* Schlumberger says in international markets, still seeing continued pricing pressure on new tenders

* Schlumberger says Q1 should be low end of earnings for year in international markets with only limited growth in Q2, but more acceleration in H2 Further company coverage:

