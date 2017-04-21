BRIEF-Schlumberger says continued to experience payment delays, primarily from customers in Latin America

April 21 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Nv

* Schlumberger says continued to experience payment delays, primarily from customers in Latin America

* Schlumberger says in the process of redeploying service capacity and technical support resources from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to other markets

* Schlumberger says Latin America has reached the bottom of the cycle

* Schlumberger says reached bottom of cycle in Malaysia and Indonesia, but no clear signs yet of any significant activity recovery

* Schlumberger says E&P investment levels in North America are expected to increase by 50% in 2017

* Schlumberger says no clear signs of any general increase in exploration spent, with the exception of Mexico

* Schlumberger says in Africa, expect some recovery in activity in the north