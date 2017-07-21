FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Schlumberger says it's likely to continue to see strong activity in U.S. in 2018 - conf call

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV:

* Schlumberger NV says looking forward, expect U.S. land activity to "remain strong" throughout the second half of the year - conf call

* Frac calendar fully booked well into Q4 in U.S. And "high demand" of drilling services expected to continue - conf call

* Expect to double revenue from Schlumberger Production Management in the next two years - conf call

* Schlumberger NV, on global oil market, says supply side is complex with "market nervousness" and investors speculation - conf call

* Schlumberger NV CEO says expect to see a steady increase in activity, both in Q3 and Q4 in U.S. shale business - conf call

* Schlumberger NV CEO says "likely that we will continue to see strong activity in the U.S. in 2018" - conf call

* Schlumberger NV says expect to have all its total fleet of idle pressure pumping assets in operation by early Q4 - conf call

* Schlumberger NV says "somewhat positively surprised" in terms of activity in the international market in Q2 - conf call

* Schlumberger CEO says Q2 saw more negative oil sentiment, think it's going to turn in the second half of the year in terms of sentiments - conf call

* Schlumberger CEO says I don't think we'll see a significant reduction activity in North America, but the growth rate might slow - conf call

* Schlumberger says in Q3, we expect to see continuation of trends we have seen in Q2 - conf call

* Schlumberger says in Q3, expect to see rig count to continue to grow, although at a slower pace than Q2 - conf call

* Schlumberger says in Q3, we will continue to activate or reactivate frac capacity at the same rate as we did in Q2 - conf call

* Schlumberger says going into 2019 and 2020, we are going to have potentially significant supply challenges - conf call Further company coverage:

