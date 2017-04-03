FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach announces offering of 200 million euros of notes
April 3, 2017 / 5:37 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach announces offering of 200 million euros of notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Schmolz & Bickenbach AG:

* Announced an offering of 200 million euros ($213.56 million)of euro-denominated senior secured notes due 2022

* To use proceeds to redeem outstanding portion of senior secured notes due 2019, partial repayment of drawings under company's revolving credit facility

* Proceeds also to be used to pay costs, fees and expenses incurred in connection with offering and redemption of existing senior secured notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9365 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

