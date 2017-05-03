May 3 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG:

* Continued recovery of average sales prices to EUR 1 447 per ton from EUR 1 309 per ton in Q1 2016

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA at 66.6 million euros ($72.82 million)compared to 25.0 million euros in Q1 2016; adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 9.4% from 4.1% in Q1 2016

* Outlook 2017: normalization of markets expected to continue until mid-year; low visibility on second half-year

* Q1 revenues of 707.6 million euros, an increase of 17.2% compared to 603.6 million euros in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)