May 3 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG:
* Continued recovery of average sales prices to EUR 1 447
per ton from EUR 1 309 per ton in Q1 2016
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA at 66.6 million euros ($72.82
million)compared to 25.0 million euros in Q1 2016; adjusted
EBITDA margin improved to 9.4% from 4.1% in Q1 2016
* Outlook 2017: normalization of markets expected to
continue until mid-year; low visibility on second half-year
* Q1 revenues of 707.6 million euros, an increase of 17.2%
compared to 603.6 million euros in Q1 of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9146 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)