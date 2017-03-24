BRIEF-Akoustis Technologies has been granted 4 additional patents
* Akoustis Technologies Inc - Akoustis has been granted four additional patents - bringing total number of issued patents to eleven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Schneider National Inc:
* Schneider National Inc files for ipo of upto $665.8 million
* Schneider National Inc - selling 16.8 million shares of class B common stock
* Schneider National Inc - anticipate that the initial public offering price of class B common stock will be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share
* Schneider National Inc- proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text:(bit.ly/2nYqMtU)
* Akoustis Technologies Inc - Akoustis has been granted four additional patents - bringing total number of issued patents to eleven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces registration pathway and clinical development plan