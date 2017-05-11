FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schneider National reports Q1 EPS $0.14
May 11, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Schneider National reports Q1 EPS $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Schneider National Inc

* Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $996.3 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* For 2017, anticipate net capital expenditures to be in range of $325 million - $350 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipate adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.92 - $1.02 for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

