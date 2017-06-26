BRIEF-Medtronic announces agreement with Aetna for diabetes patients
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
June 26 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc
* Schnitzer reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.56
* Q3 earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations
* Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc - qtrly revenue $477 million versus $352 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd enters into definitive agreement for going-private transaction