5 months ago
BRIEF-Schoeller-Bleckmann CEO: oil investments to rise needs $60/barrel
March 17, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Schoeller-Bleckmann CEO: oil investments to rise needs $60/barrel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

* Schoeller-Bleckmann CEO says sees clear recovery in US oil market, but international recovery would need higher oil price

* Schoeller-Bleckmann CEO says too early to say whether 2017 results positive, whether there will be dividend for 2017

* Schoeller-Bleckmann CEO says looking proactively at acquisition targets, esp in well completion sector

* Schoeller-Bleckmann CEO says any acquisition would be smaller than current cash flow

* Schoeller-Bleckmann CEO says as expected good demand for our products in Iran, but it takes time to build up ties, financing still problem

* Schoeller-Bleckmann CEO says international recovery of oil investments would probably need $60/barrel Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)

